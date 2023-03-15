HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to an electrical fire on Suffolk Street in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 7 a.m. crews were called to the area of 67 Suffolk Street for a reported electrical fire on the outside of the building. Upon arrival, an electric line was on fire.
Members of Holyoke Gas and Electric (HG&E) secured the power and the fire was contained to the electric line. Light smoke was cleared from the building. No injuries were reported.
While HG&E is working to repair the line, residents are asked to avoid the area.