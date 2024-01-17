SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 59 Woodruff Street for a house fire on Tuesday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, one occupant is now without a home after the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction.
