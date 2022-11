SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a house fire on Wilbraham Road that left 11 people without a home Wednesday morning.

The fire was put out by the Springfield Fire Department and the Arson and Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction on the second floor.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

There are no reported injuries, and the 11 people are being assisted by the Red Cross.