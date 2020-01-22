Electrical malfunction started house fire in Warren, fire department says

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments were called to a burning house in the South Street area of Warren Tuesday night.

According to the Warren Fire Department, a caller reported the fire at a home on the corner of South Street and Crouch Road just before 3 p.m., saying flames were coming out of the back of the house.

Fire Chief Adam Lavoie said based on the time of the call, a second alarm was requested. Upon arrival, crews attempted to hold the fire back with extinguishers, but due to conditions in the walls and attic, they faced some difficulties.

It took crews nearly an hour to knock down and put out the fire. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Chief Lavoie said an investigation by town officials and the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be an electrical malfunction.

Fire departments from Ware, Brimfield, North Brookfield, West Brookfield, and Palmer assisted. National Grid crews were also on site.