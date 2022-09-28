SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Square One, Baystate Health, and Rocky’s Ace Hardware are coming together to help keep the community’s children safe and healthy on Wednesday.

They are coming together to respond to the need for electrical outlet safety, based on the fact that 2,400 children suffer from severe shock and burns from electrical outlets. The partnership was prompted by Kendall Burdick, a Umass/Baystate Medical School student.

Burdick had the idea to support Square One’s families by giving electrical outlet safety plugs to all Square One households. Square One provides early learning services to over 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children every day. They also provide family support services to 1,500 families every year.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware stepped into the partnership to donate thousands of plugs to support the initiative. This safety event will be at Square One in Springfield at 10:30a.m.