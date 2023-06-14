SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On June 24, Springfield residents will be able to participate in the Keep Springfield Beautiful free electronics recycling event.

A chance for residents to safely recycle and dispose of their electronic items. However, there are some exceptions to what can be accepted. Any item with a chord will be accepted, but no large appliances are allowed. It is also noted that items do not need to be in working order.

Courtesy of Keep Springfield Beautiful

All types of items that can be collected are televisions, phones, computers, printers, remotes, stereos, air conditioners, monitors, batteries, wires and cables, cameras, and keyboards. When donating any of these items it is advised to show proof of residency in the form of an ID or utility bill.

“We are glad to once again offer Springfield residents an opportunity to safely dispose of their electronics and ensure that they are properly recycled,” said Melvin Edwards, President of Keep Springfield Beautiful, “I am thankful to the City of Springfield, Springfield DPW, and ROCA for their support and collaboration in providing this service to the community to keep these items out of landfills.”

Those who wish to recycle their electronics will be able to do so at Springfield DPW on 70 Tapley Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.