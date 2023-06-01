SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of elementary schoolers had the chance to think about their professional future Thursday in Springfield.

This was the scene at Indian Orchard Elementary school, 22News Anchor Ciara Speller was invited and had the opportunity to speak with three classes, answering many questions about the world of broadcasting and what we do every day here at 22News.

In addition to news, students were able to hear from a wide range of professions. Shandria McCoy of Indian Orchard Elementary telling 22News, “We’ve had many different professions come in here today, we’ve had basketball coaches, city councilors come in here. EMTS, firefighters, police officers. So they’ve been exposed to a broad range of professions.”

