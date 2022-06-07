SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield’s Elias Brookings Elementary School enjoyed a day of getting to know how first responders impact their young lives.

The Lifestar helicopter added to the occasion and gave the children at the Elias Brookings school the full scope of first responders. This included the Springfield police and fire departments, along with the work of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Terry Powe, the principal at Elias Brookings, told 22News, “My favorite part of the day is putting smiles on all the kid’s faces. We had firefighters, police officers, we had Lifestar, we had dogs, horses everything that keeps kids safe.”

Just knowing this annual event known as “Peace Day” would rivet the children’s attention in such a positive way, became a source of satisfaction to these first responders.

“It means a lot, kids are the future, I think that seeing all the careers will help mold their minds to a better future. They’ll want to give back to the community,” said Tyrone Denson, Springfield Director of Emergency Preparedness.

Not only has Peace Day been a learning experience for these children but it’s also seen as a bridge-builder, leading to positive lifelong relationships between young people in the city and the agencies that protect them.