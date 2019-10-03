Springfield elementary school unveils newly painted playpath for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children attending Springfield’s Elias Brookings Elementary School can now exercise just walking to their playground.

Brookings School teacher Wendy Dunn came up with the idea and she ran with it, getting the green light from school administrators and providing the children with exercise as they walk.

“They need a lot more movement, get some of the energy out,” said Dunn. “They focus a lot better, and the school counselor took my idea and ran with it, and she got some outside help.”

“They’re students and the beautiful thing about it is they’re students, occupational therapy students. They implemented pieces of occupational therapy practices with these exercises,” said Counselor Gianna Allentuck.

To honor the Bay Path student’s creativity, this will forever be known as the Bay Path Playpath.

The school also appreciates Sherwin Williams volunteers in Springfield for supplying the paint.