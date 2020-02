CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Chicopee's largest contest also known as the town's Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball will be held Saturday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the contest will kick off at the Castle of Knights at 6:30 p.m. followed by the crowning of Colleen at 9:00 p.m. There are 18 contestants whom are Chicopee residents and have attended or graduated from Chicopee High and Chicopee Comprehensive High Schools; American International College, Bay Path University, and Springfield Technical Community College.