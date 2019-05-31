Elimination of jobs at MGM Springfield a shock to local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM International laid off almost 800 employees this month and the effects were felt in Springfield.

Six positions were eliminated in Springfield on Thursday, according to MGM Springfield Spokesman Saverio Mancini.

This isn’t the first time MGM Springfield has laid employees off since opening last August. Two employees were laid off earlier this month. Local residents told 22News how surprised they were to hear about the layoffs.

“Why would they do that? They are affecting not only the employees but the family they support with that job,” said Christopher Garcia of Springfield.

MGM Resorts has about 77,000 employees and is the largest employer in Nevada.

The company says most of the cuts have been in Las Vegas.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.