Elks Lodge hosts trunk-or-treat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined families on Sunday for a special trunk or treat event.

It’s an event the Springfield Elks Lodge started last year. The mayor was joined by Springfield Police and Springfield Together Inc. Sunday afternoon helping to hand out candy to area residents. Officials told 22News it was a great turnout.

“It certainly has and because of the pandemic the police officers were frustrated they couldn’t mingle with the public,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “This has been wonderful. We’re all enjoying being a partner with the Elks.”

The event was only scheduled until 2 o’clock but because there were so many families the Elks extended it to make sure everyone was able to get a treat.