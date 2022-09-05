CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Colleges and universities across the state continue to welcome students back on campus, and students enrolled at Elms College in Chicopee moved into residence halls Monday.

Many students were joined by their parents who were there to help them get settled into the dorms.

Elms College President, Harry Dumay welcomed the students as they arrived on campus. He told 22News that it’s always exciting to see students heading into the next chapter of their lives.

“The freshman are excited about starting their college experience and with Elms Essential, we’re getting them started on the right foot, helping them with tips and tricks so that they can be productive and have a successful year,” said Dumay.

“Elms Essential” includes a day of activities to help first-time freshmen get to know the campus, college staff, and one another. Dumay added that getting acclimated to campus life during Elms Essential is a crucial first step to ensuring students have a smooth transition to college life.