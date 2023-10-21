CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College made an important announcement to students and supporters of the school Saturday evening.

Following Mass on Saturday night, the President of the school announced the launch of the college’s $20 million capital campaign, titled “Building Bridges: the Campaign for Elms College.”

The college has been working on the campaign for some time, but on Saturday the school’s administration let its biggest supporters, faculty, and students know the big news.

“So we’re amplifying the excitement around what we have been doing quietly for a number of years,” said Bernadette Nowakowski, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Elms College.

The campaign coincides with the college’s 95th anniversary and the goal is to reach a threshold of $20 million by June of 2025. And while there is still work to be done many initiatives on campus have already been supported during its quiet phase.

The President of Elms College Harry Dumay told 22News that he immigrated to America from Haiti and eventually received a college scholarship. He said he’s been able to build a successful career and finds what’s most valuable about this campaign is to be able to provide an affordable education.

“There are lots of things that we’ve done as far as building improvement in terms of programs and academic programs that we’ve launched,” said Dumay. He added, “Anytime we can make it easier for a student to afford an Elms College education I’m particularly excited.”

Senior Class President Joy Harris told 22News, “An event like this is just so important because so many students like myself need scholarships, need grants in order to pursue such higher levels of education”

Elms College has built its campaign around what they call the Five E’s: