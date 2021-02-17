Elms College, Big Y to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College and Big Y Supermarkets are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents in western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Elms College School of Nursing and Big Y have established two COVID-19 vaccination clinics. One clinic site is located in the Big Y Plaza in East Longmeadow at 443 North Main Street and the second is located in the Greenfield Big Y Plaza at 237 Mohawk Trail on Route 2.

Those eligible can visit their website to see if they qualify and to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

“This collaboration with Big Y is a wonderful opportunity for the students and faculty of our School of Nursing to contribute to this important community service,” Kathleen B. Scoble, Dean of the School of Nursing said. “Our students are receiving a unique and impactful learning experience that will better prepare them as nurses. We have enjoyed working with the Big Y leadership who clearly value the communities they serve by bringing the much-needed COVID-19 vaccination to area residents.”

According to the news release, more than 200 nursing students including sophomores, juniors, and seniors, are all participating to administer and schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for recipients identified in phase two, group one of the state’s vaccination program.

While some nursing students are administering the vaccines, others will help monitor patients after the shots are administered. Elms nursing students will also help patients schedule appointments for their second vaccine shot.