Elms College celebrates students during commencement ceremony

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend local colleges are holding commencement ceremonies, some being virtual, while others are still in-person.

After a semester of both in-person classes and remote learning, the class of 2021 will finally get to put on that cap and gown and get their diploma.

Elms College will host its 90th commencement ceremony in-person at the Keating Quad, the procession begins at 9:30 a.m.

Based on Massachusetts COVID-19 safety standards for commencement and graduation ceremonies the college will be taking all safety precautions in order to hold the celebrations.

That includes face coverings and social distancing being enforced, large led screens will be put on display view from cars and audio will be provided via car radios.

Each graduate may have up to four guests, who must all be in the same vehicle while the ceremony is also live-streamed.