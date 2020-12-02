Elms College continuing hybrid model for spring 2021 semester

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College announced that the spring 2021 semester will continue to follow the hybrid ElmsFlex model which gives students the option of attending sessions in the classroom, online, or a combination of both.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Elms College, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring classes will continue to be taught in the hybrid ElmsFlex model. Under the ElmsFlex model, students can move between the three options based on their personal preferences and individual circumstances in order to continue their coursework.

Spring classes will start on January 26 and end on May 7.

College of Our Lady of the Elms had in-person classes this fall semester as planned, with students on campus until the Thanksgiving break. The remainder of the fall semester will be taught remotely.

“All the measures included in our ElmsSafe plan – wearing masks, social distancing, practicing enhanced hygiene, testing, contact tracing, quarantining and isolating as needed – have allowed us to foster a vibrant and nurturing learning environment for students that will extend into the spring 2021 semester,” Harry E. Dumay, President of Elms College said.

Residence halls will be open with single-room assignments and students will receive designated days in January to return to, or move into, their on-campus rooms.

According to the college, COVID-19 testing will be required for all students, faculty, and staff prior to being allowed back on campus in January. Also, throughout the semester, all students, faculty, staff and visitors coming to campus will be required to complete a daily online health survey.

Out of an abundance of caution, the college will hold classes on Presidents’ Day, February 15, and there will be no Spring Break. All domestic and international travel involving study abroad, mission, or service trips have also been cancelled.

The college is waiting to hear from the New England Collegiate Conference and the NCAA as to whether sports will be held in the spring.