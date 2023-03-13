CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of students at the Elms College Nursing school in Chicopee prepared for potential disaster Monday, as the school held a simulated mass casualty event.

A collection of mannequins played the role of victims as students tested their ability to treat serious injuries and save lives. Each participant focused on important aspects of emergency management, from medical care to logistics.

“My job was the logistics person, I would be coordinating care, the ambulances, trying to get people sent off, stuff like that… getting supplies,” said Lainey Mwangi, a Senior nursing student at Elms College.

Monday’s dramatic simulation helped instill the importance of collaboration that each nursing student will need in their nursing careers.