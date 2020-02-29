Elms College hosts 3rd annual Black Issues Summit

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – When native of Haiti Dr. Harry Dumay became president of Elms College in Chicopee three years ago, he began the Black Issues Summit.

Friday, Dr. Dumay hosted the third annual exploration of issues important to African-Americans. This year’s speaker focused on basic human rights, including housing health and education.

The Executive Director of Springfield Housing, Denise Jordan, told 22News, “I think we have made much progress since the Fair Housing Act of 1968, but we still find people of color that although they have equal rights they have problems with people they live next to.”

Dr. Dumay stated, “Elms College is about promoting social justice and what we can do to better the world around us.”

Friday’s summit attracted a sizable audience of Elm College students and faculty members.