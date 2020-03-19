Elms College moves spring 2020 classes online in response to new virus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College joins the list of schools moving classes online for the remainder of the semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning March 23 and the rest of the spring 2020 semester, all courses will move to an online format. In a statement sent to 22News, Elms College president Harry E. Dumay said the health and safety of the university’s students, faculty, and staff are their highest priorities during this unprecedented crisis.

I hope that this note finds you and your families well. Let me first start by thanking you for your patience as we worked to determine the best course of action to ensure that you continue to make progress towards your goals and aspirations, while safeguarding the health and safety of the wider community during the unfolding Coronavirus pandemic. Harry E. Dumay, Ph.D., MBA, President

Dumay added that if conditions drastically improve in the next few weeks, the campus may revisit the decision and could transition classes back to campus.

Click here for the full statement.