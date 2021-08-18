Elms College nursing students abroad impacted by Haiti earthquake

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College has a nursing program in Haiti where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake killed more than a thousand people, a handful of students in the program were affected.

Dr. Kathleen Scoble, Dean of the Elms Nursing program is working to find ways to help her students who have been impacted by the quake that killed at least 1,400 people.

There are 25 students currently in the program, Dr. Scoble said 9 of those students have been affected. Some have lost homes, others dealing with injuries in the family. Now, they are working to get basic necessities to those students as soon as possible.

“I’m really hoping that our Haiti-based partners will be with us so we can really understand what is feasible for us. It’s always a challenge for us to make sure we are understanding the culture and environment and in this particular case understanding what they are having to deal with which is very heart-rending is all I can say.” Kathleen B. Scoble, Ed.D., M.Ed., M.A., RN

Elm’s College nursing partnership began in 2019 with a goal to help those in Haiti get a higher education. There are virtual meetings planned to help figure out what can be done to help those students.