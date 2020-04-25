Elms College postpones commencement due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Elms College President Harry E. Dumay has announced the institution will officially postpone this year’s commencement ceremony.

According to a news release sent to 22News, commencement was originally scheduled on May 16. The college will continue to monitor the pandemic and once social distancing restrictions are lifted, the commencement will be scheduled.

“The decision to postpone graduation was a very difficult one to make, but the safety of the Elms community is our primary concern,” Dumay said. “At the same time, we recognize the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the graduation of the Class of 2020, which we will do when it is safe for the Elms community to gather together in person.”