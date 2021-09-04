Elm’s College students excited to start the semester

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- Elm’s College has welcomed new students to their campus in Chicopee for a brand new fall semester.

Students are preparing for another year of education during the pandemic. 22News spoke with Aiyanalee Lopez of Leominster about how they were feeling on move-in day.

“Pretty good. A little overwhelmed, you know? But it should be fun.” Aiyanalee said.

Caroline Pare from South Hadley joins the many first-year students moving into the college excited to get that college experience.

“With COVID and everything that was going on, I was unsure if I was actually going to get to move in. So to actually be here and have a college community is really nice,” Pare said.

Marissa Dumais from Enfield is getting ready to say goodbye to her dad and hello to her new home for the next four years. She is looking forward to start studying to become a nurse.

“I’ve always wanted to since I was in elementary and to help people and it could potentially save some lives,” Dumais told 22News.

The college is requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in classes, campus activities, and to live on campus. And as COVID cases continue to increase in the state, Elms College will also require students to mask up.

They are going to have reminders to remain safe so we can have a healthy community. My words of wisdom for them is to enjoy it to the fullest. These four years go back very quickly, so they will get out of it as much as they out into it Elms College President Harry Dumay

Students are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 every day and to contact the Health Center if they feel ill.