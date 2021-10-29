Elms College to host Latinx community engagement discussion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College will host a Latinx Community Engagement Panel for first year students at the Veritas Auditorium.

On November 1 at 1:25 p.m. join notable panelists to discuss and teach students about the valuable learning opportunities related to Latinx communities within the region.

Panelists include:

Emcee: Zydalis Bauer , Host of NEPM’s “Connecting Point” and Co-Host of “Presencia” at New England Public Media (NEPM)

, Host of NEPM’s “Connecting Point” and Co-Host of “Presencia” at New England Public Media (NEPM) Iohann Rashi Vega , Director of Media Engagement for Holyoke Media

, Director of Media Engagement for Holyoke Media Manuel Frau-Ramos , Co-Founder and Editor of El Sol Latino

, Co-Founder and Editor of El Sol Latino Elizabeth Roman, Reporter for the Springfield Republican and Editor of El Pueblo Latino

The event will be held at the Veritas Auditorium at Elms College, 291 Springfield Street in Chicopee. For those attending the event, parking is available in Lot L, which is off Springfield Street, across from Stearns Terrace and Grise Funeral Home.

COVID-19 safety guidelines must be followed such as wearing appropriate face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance.