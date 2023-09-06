CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College is taking a significant step toward improving literacy rates among school-aged children in Springfield.

On September 14, the college will host a Town Hall event as part of the newly formed Western Massachusetts Literacy Collaborative (WMLC). Elms College, along with American International College, Bay Path University, and Westfield State University, has partnered with Springfield Public Schools to create the WMLC. This collaborative effort aims to address and enhance literacy education for PreK-12 students in Springfield.

The Town Hall meeting will feature prominent speakers, including Dr. Harry Dumay, President of Elms College, and Daniel Warwick, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools. They will discuss the formation of the literacy collaborative and its objective.

One of the highlights of the event is the screening of the documentary “Right to Read.” Released in 2023, this critically acclaimed film emphasizes the significance of literacy as a fundamental civil rights issue in a democratic society.

The Town Hall is made possible through Elms College’s Cynthia A. Lyons Center for Equity in Urban Education (CEUE), supported by a grant from the Nellie Mae Education Foundation. This free event is open to the public, and registration can be completed on the Elms College website.

The schedule for the Town Hall is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Media arrival and interviews with Dr. Harry Dumay and Superintendent Daniel Warwick

5:00 p.m.: Program begins

The Town Hall will be held at the Veritas Auditorium in Berchmans Hall on the Elms College campus, located at 291 Springfield Street in Chicopee.