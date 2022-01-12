Elms College requires booster shots for students, staff and faculty

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College will require students on-campus to have received the COVID-19 booster shot.

Students, faculty and staff are required to have a COVID-19 booster shot by March 1. Before the start of the fall 2021 semester, the college required all students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated. The college credits this decision as how the campus kept COVID-19 cases to a minimum.

The college also announced on Wednesday that they will begin the spring semester with in-person classes on January 19.

“After much deliberation and closely following the guidelines from federal, state, and local health officials, we have decided to start the spring semester on-campus with in-person instruction,” said Dumay.

Elms College joins several other local colleges, such as Amherst College, Smith College, Springfield College and Westfield State University, that will require a COVID-19 vaccine and booster for students, staff and faculty before returning from winter break.