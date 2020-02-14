Elms College unveils new Living-Learning Community and Cultural Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College has received over $1.2 million to renovate the former Gaylord Mansion property.

The Living-Learning Community and Cultural Center will allow students to live and learn together, restoring the sense of community that the Gaylord Mansion once had.

Elms College Trustee and Donor, Eileen O’Leary-Sullivan, told 22News that she hopes that visitors and students build memories, as well as new experiences.

“And hope that people experience the same kind of memories and the same wonderful experiences that we had as a family and look to the future as to what the elms gives all of us,” said O’Leary-Sullivan.

Elms College was founded in 1928 by the Sisters of St. Joseph. They once lived in the Gaylord Mansion.