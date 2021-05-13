Elms College will hold in-person graduation ceremony Saturday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – College of Our Lady of the Elms will hold its 90th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15 at the Keating Quad beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The commencement speaker is Haitian-American novelist and short story writer Edwidge Danticat, who will deliver her remarks virtually. Her first novel, “Breath, Eyes, Memory,” which deals with questions of racial, linguistic and gender identity in interconnected ways, was an Oprah’s Book Club selection. She has received The National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction and Autobiography, The Story Prize, and a MacArthur Fellows Program “genius grant.”

The graduation ceremony will also be simultaneously livestreamed and can be viewed online at two locations: www.facebook.com/ElmsCollege/ and commencement.elms.edu

The college will also be awarding an honorary degree to Cynthia Lyons, Chair of the Elms College Board of Trustees, and Nicholas Cocchi, Hampden County Sheriff and a 2013 graduate of the Elms College MBA program.