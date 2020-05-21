Elms nursing graduates honored with congratulatory parade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of incoming nurses were honored Wednesday with a special congratulatory drive-by parade.

Nursing graduates with Elms College’s Class of 2020 celebrated graduation with staff and their families at a safe distance with music and decorated cars.

Seniors in the nursing program were forced to finish the year under challenging circumstances, due to social restrictions brought on by Covid-19.

“They were in the middle of their last clinical and they just adapted to the situation really quickly,” Meghan Jolivet, president of the Student Nurses Association, told 22News. “If there’s anyone that I would trust to start in the crazy career of nursing during this time it would definitely be this class.”

Students in the nursing program finished off the year by moving their education online with simulated clinicals, to prepare them for real-world healthcare work.