Embracing social distancing this Valentine’s with home cooked meals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year people are spending time with their loved ones, by cooking a nice meal. And nothing says a “nice meal” like steak.

22News spoke with local residents Sunday who said they’re planning on treating themselves to a nice steak, maybe some mashed potatoes.

For John Wegryzn of Chicopee, he’ll be sharing the holiday with his wife and his three year old daughter. He’s glad that he’s able to celebrate what this holiday is all about.

“I love my family and it’s so weird out there nowadays. I just want to spend more time with my loved ones. It’s awesome,” Wegryzn told 22News.

Eating at home could also be saving families a few extra dollars. The National Retail Federation estimated people would be spending $165 on average this year, $32 less than last year.

Attributing that to eating at home, and getting gifts for fewer people.