WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University conducted an emergency exercise on campus Tuesday morning.

The University had an increase in emergency personnel on campus for the exercise. An email went out to students and staff about the planned emergency preparation drill to not cause alarm to those on campus.

Westfield State University Spokesperson Leslie Rice told 22News, “while we’ve done our best to communicate that this is just a drill, I do want to assure you that there was no imminent threat.”

Students returned to classes Monday following Spring Break last week.