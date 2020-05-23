Emergency meals will not be distributed in Springfield on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools meal sites will not be distributing meals on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

According to Springfield Public Schools, on Friday, families received four breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and four snacks to last until after the holiday. Meals will continue to be distributed Tuesday, May 26 to Friday May 29 during the following week.

Meals have now been served outside school buildings to maintain public health and safety protocols.

After Memorial Day, the following school locations will resume meal distribution:

  • Boland
  • Bowles
  • Brookings
  • Chestnut Middle School
  • Commerce
  • Dorman
  • Glickman
  • Indian Orchard
  • Kensington
  • Liberty
  • Lincoln
  • Milton Bradley
  • Rebecca Johnson
  • Sumner
  • Talmadge
  • Warner and Washington

