HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an Emergency Response Drill at the Holyoke mall on Sunday starting at 6:00p.m.

The purpose of the drill is to enhance preparedness and communication by providing training and resources in collaboration with the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, along with Action EMS.

Holyoke Mall will be open their regular hours on Sunday from 11:00am to 6:00am, and the PVTA bus stop will run their normal schedule. After 6:00p.m. the PVTA bus stop will be temporarily relocated to Yellow South Entrance, near Billy Beez.

The ring road that connects the Holyoke Mall to Whitney Avenue will remain open, while access to the remainder of the road will be restricted.