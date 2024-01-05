HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend snowstorm is coming, and Holyoke is opening an emergency shelter, to give people without homes a safe place to stay.

Providence Ministries for the Needy on Hamilton Street will provide a warm and safe environment, for those who may be exposed to harsh weather conditions. The organization will also offer resources and support for individuals in need, such as access to food, clothing, and showers.

City officials say they’re taking these proactive steps to ensure people’s safety and well-being, but also connect them with services. “The hope is that we put them in a better situation than when they came into the door,” said Jeffrey Trask, Emergency Management Director.

“There have been experiences in the past where folks have connected with folks for the first time and have been able to get them a much more permanent sheltering situation,” added Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

The shelter is open from 5 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

