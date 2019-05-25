Emotions in Motion 5K supports mental health and suicide prevention

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens walked in Agawam Saturday in support of mental health and suicide prevention.

The Suicide Awareness Voices of Education organization hosted an Emotions in Motion 5K run and walk at School Street Park Saturday morning.

The 5K was created to raise public awareness, reduce stigma and give those touched by suicide a place to remember those they’ve lost. 22News spoke with one organizer who said the event was also a way to let those struggling know that they’re not alone.

Brandon Jewell told 22News, “In the time that you run this race, there will be eleven people that have lost their battle. It’s sad. That’s our goal is to make sure people know that we’re here for them.”

Jewell said hosting this race during Memorial Day weekend was especially fitting because so many veterans struggle with their mental health after returning from war.

All proceeds will benefit SAVE’s community educational programs.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.