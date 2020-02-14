Employees put out fire at manufacturing company in Palmer

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – The employees of a manufacturing company in Palmer put out a fire inside the building on Friday morning.

Palmer Deputy Fire Chief William Bernat told 22News, firefighters were called to Sanderson MacLeod at 1199 South Main Street for a report of a fire to the filtration equipment within the building at 8:01 a.m.

Bernat said there was a possible malfunction with the filtration equipment and it wasn’t filtering it correctly so the filter caught fire. The fire was contained to the filtration equipment and employees extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

When firefighters arrived they overhauled the equipment to make sure the fire was out and provided ventilation to the manufacturing section of the building due to light smoke conditions.

Bernat said firefighters metered the facility for hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide and made sure all readings were at zero.

The Palmer Fire Department called in Bondsville Fire Department and Two Rivers Fire Department for mutual aid but canceled it when they arrived and noticed the fire was contained. The company was back in service at 9:15 a.m. and there were no injuries.