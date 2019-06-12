Employers learn about active shooter safety

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Employers Association of the NorthEast (EANE) hosted an active shooter training in Holyoke on Wednesday.

EANE spokesperson, Danielle Goldaper, told 22News the training was three hours long. The training, according to Goldaper, is designed to help employers assess their current safety programs, identify the common behavior patterns of potentially violent individuals and learn how to respond during an active shooting.

EANE partnered with Blue-U Deference from Hancock, New Hampshire for the training. Goldaper said the trainers from Blue-U Defense are experienced, law-enforcement officers. The officer’s backgrounds are in SWAT and predictive profiling backgrounds.

The trainers taught participants physical tactics for barricading and fighting to survive an active shooting.

More than 140 people from 90 organizations attended Wednesday's active shooter training.

“You think could it happen here?” Kevin Lynn, executive director of MassHire at the Springfield Career Center said. “And you need to be prepared because how can you be sure on what you really need to do.”

Goldaper also said they also taught employers how to look for characteristics or workplace violence and bullying that may precede actions of a violent person.