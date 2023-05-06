SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth has beat expectations at 3.4%. It’s the lowest jobless level since 1969, but many are still facing economic stress.

While this April jobs report is good news, many Americans are feeling stretched thin by persistently high inflation, risk of a catastrophic default on the U.S. debt and troubles in the banking industry. Interest rates have also continuously risen, and there’s worries about a recession coming sometime this year.

Marilyn Rosario of Agawam told 22News it’s been difficult to keep up with the growing inflation and current economy. “Absolutely a lot of stress, a lot of stress… I wish everything was at a lower price where people can afford it. I mean, some people don’t even get to eat what they like.”

Of the 253,000 jobs that were added in the past month, some of the largest increases were in the sectors of leisure and hospitality, private education and health services, and professional and business services.