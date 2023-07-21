HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – WestMass ElderCare, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of older adults and individuals with disabilities, is celebrating the receipt of a generous grant from the Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs.

This significant grant will be used to support the transformation and modernization of Nutrition Operations, a vital facility that provides over 1,200 meals daily to food-insecure individuals through Meals on Wheels home delivery and congregate meals at local senior centers and housing sites.

The Food Insecurity Infrastructure Grant program, designed to increase access to locally produced food for vulnerable families and individuals across the state, has provided this financial boost to WestMass ElderCare. The organization plans to utilize the funding to implement comprehensive improvements to Nutrition Central, enhancing food preparation and delivery with upgraded kitchen equipment, improved storage facilities, and a more efficient meal packing area.

Roseann Martoccia, Executive Director of WestMass ElderCare, expressed deep gratitude for the grant, stating, “Receiving this grant from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is a tremendous honor for WestMass ElderCare. This significant funding will be instrumental in enabling us to continue serving meals to those in need while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality. We are deeply committed to addressing food insecurity in our community and making a positive impact in the lives of our consumers. It is more than a meal as daily wellness checks from the drivers are great for the recipient and give caregivers peace of mind.”

The enhanced infrastructure of Nutrition Central will better equip WestMass ElderCare to meet the increased demand for meals caused by the rise in food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a 2022 survey of WMEC’s Home Delivered Meal consumers, 72% of respondents cited their home-delivered meal as their main meal of the day. Many of the homebound consumers WMEC serves have limited mobility or access to transportation, making it difficult to purchase locally grown fresh produce.

The Meals on Wheels home delivery program, in conjunction with the Community Table program, plays a vital role in ensuring that vulnerable individuals can access nutritious meals, combating hunger and malnutrition, and providing social and wellness checks to combat social isolation.

WestMass ElderCare extends heartfelt appreciation to the Healey Administration and the Legislature for recognizing the importance of this project and for their unwavering support in making it a reality.