Empty gift boxes in recycling could lure thieves to your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve heard of porch pirates, who steal packages off of your porch but, now that Christmas is over, police are warning residents of “box bandits.”

These people drive around neighborhoods and look to see what’s out in your recycling such as TV boxes, game systems, and computers; making your house more appealing to break into it.

“I know it’s something kind of on the rise,” said Antonino Martin. “So I could see why people are a little scared to throw away something large.”

To avoid this from happening some people take extra precautions when disposing of boxes over the holidays.

Tikori Mahei told 22News, “I did get a smart TV back in October and I haven’t put it out for recycling yet but, I was planning on cutting it up and putting it in the recycling bin.”

It’s best to break down the boxes, consolidate them, and not put them in recycling bins until your community’s recycling day. That way no one can see what you have inside your home.

