EMS professionals honored in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield and American Medical Response are celebrating the 46th annual National EMS Week by recognizing the care of AMR’S EMS professionals Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, more than 100 awards will be presented to AMR paramedics and EMS professionals to recognize their clinical excellence in delivering timely care of patients in cardiac arrest and the delivery of 14 babies over the past two years. AMR will also honor its newest class of Paramedics and Earn While You Learn EMT-basic graduates.

“I want to thank and acknowledge all of our public safety officials and first responders for their unyielding and dedicated efforts they do day in and day out, especially our Emergency Medical Services as we celebrate and acknowledge National EMS Week,” Mayor sarno stated.

The celebration will take place at Symphony Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following people will be in attendance: