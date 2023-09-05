SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty EMTs will be graduating from the American Medical Response’s (AMR) Earn While You Learn program on Tuesday.

They will now be certified EMTs and work for AMR Springfield full-time after they graduate from the Earn While You Learn program. This program is meant to ease the transition for those who want to become EMS professionals. It allows trainees to be full-time or part-time employees while they are taking the certification courses to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Patrick Leonardo, AMR’s Regional Director, Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno, Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Dr. Seth Kelly, Chief, Division of Prehospital and Disaster Medicine, Baystate Medical Center, and Regional EMS Director will be in attendance at the graduation.

This will be the 10th class to graduate from the program in Springfield. The graduation will be held at 10:15 a.m. at American Medical Response on Cottage Street in Springfield.

AMR is America’s leading provider of emergency medical services and provides mobile healthcare in 40 states and the District of Columbia.