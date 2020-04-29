Enchanted Circle Theater holds virtual gala to raise money for program

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enchanted Circle Theater held a virtual gala Tuesday night to raise money for their programming.

The event is held every year but had to switch to online due to Covid-19. The theater’s programming provides needed social and emotional support for students through infusing arts and education both in the classroom and in the community.

They serve more than 1,800 students.

“Organizations have to be very creative right now about the ways they celebrating events and holding traditions,” said Luis Soria. “So, when you think about it right now, they have this huge gala and the opportunity for us to celebrate together we can’t do that now so we have to be creative.”

Dr. Soria said more than 100 people attended the virtual gala.