End of the year celebration awards scholarships to local students

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11th annual summer picnic was held in Chicopee Saturday night.

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians invited local residents to a picnic Saturday at the Summit View Pavillion.

It’s an end of the year celebration with food and live music. A chairperson for the organization told 22News, 5 Maurice A. Donahue Memorial Scholarships were given to deserving students.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians organization hopes to carry on Maurice’s legacy through the scholarship program.

Chair Person of Public Relations, Francis Hennessey told 22News the program is for, “Encouraging young people to gain a higher education and we’re following, we certainly want to remember his legacy.”

And the annual event had a change of venue this year — Hennessey said the event was moved outdoors so families could enjoy the beautiful weather and lawn games.