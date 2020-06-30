Enfield man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Shell gas station in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station on Center Street in Ludlow last Tuesday.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, detectives from the department on Friday were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Nathan S. Yell of Enfield, Connecticut, for armed and masked robbery (felony), and larceny under $1,200.

Yell was arrested by the Enfield Police Department based on the criminal charges out of Ludlow.

His arrest is connected to a police investigation into the armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Convenience Store located at 223 Center Street in Ludlow on June 23, Chief Valadas explained.

Yell was held over the weekend on a $100,000 bond pending a rendition hearing in Connecticut.