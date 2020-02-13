Engagement ring is the most popular gift for Valentines Day shoppers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lead up to Valentine’s day traditionally shows an increase in the sale of engagement rings.

22News went to Hannoush Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall to see shoppers finding the perfect gift the day before Valentine’s day when people are looking to buy expensive jewelry.

“This loving couple in the next step in their lives and their relationship…we get to see even their smallest part of their love story,” says Rita Hannoush of Hannoush Jewelers. “It’s special to see their love blossom and we can be at the tail end of that.”

As we approach Valentine’s it’s not unusual to find young people deciding on that perfect gift to make their celebration on Friday even more meaningful.

Diamond bracelets are the second most popular Valentine’s day gift, right behind that most precious of purchases, the engagement ring