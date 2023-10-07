GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 40th annual Granville Harvest Fair will be taking place during Columbus Day weekend.

Beginning on Saturday, the fair will be around the town and will feature crafts, food, music, books, and demonstrations, according to the Town of Granville. There will also be locally made ice cream and maple syrup, a chance to visit the historic drum factory, and you will be able to purchase hand-crafted items from local artists.

Courtesy of Cooley & Company

The fair will be taking place Saturday and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., as well as Sunday from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.