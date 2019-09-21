Enjoy Vermont day at the Big E Fair today!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is Vermont Day at the Big E Fair. Visit the Green Mountain State for the best cheddar cheese and wood fired oven pizza!
The Avenue’s third addition appeared in 1929 with the construction of the Vermont Building, a Georgian structure that boasts marble corners, windowsills and columns, at a cost of more than $60,500.According to the Big E
Photos: Sneak peek inside Vermont Day!
Watch Live Traffic along the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield
Live Traffic Map
Send your Big E photos to reportit@wwlp.com!