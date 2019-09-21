Enjoy Vermont day at the Big E Fair today!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is Vermont Day at the Big E Fair. Visit the Green Mountain State for the best cheddar cheese and wood fired oven pizza!

Visit the Vermont Building

The Avenue’s third addition appeared in 1929 with the construction of the Vermont Building, a Georgian structure that boasts marble corners, windowsills and columns, at a cost of more than $60,500. According to the Big E

Did you know that on Vermont Day more people are on the Fairgrounds than actually live in the Green Mountain State? Posted by The Big E on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Photos: Sneak peek inside Vermont Day!

