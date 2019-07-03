Enjoying the Fourth of July responsibly

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The 4th of July is a time to celebrate, but local law enforcement is asking that you do so responsibly.

It’s important to have a plan to get home safely if you’re enjoying some adult beverages at this year’s Independence Day barbeque.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month.

The Chicopee Police Department said they will be upping their patrols this year, to ensure everyone makes it home.

“If you’re going to go out and enjoy picnics, or parties or good times, find a designated driver if you do decide to drink. be safe so that nothing bad happens,” said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

Wilk also said that the department will also be using officers on bikes to make sure everyone enjoys the holiday safely.