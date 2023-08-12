SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s enshrinement weekend for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This Enshrinement ceremony will bring some of the biggest stars in the game to the sport’s birthplace, downtown Springfield.

The 2023 Class was revealed in April and it includes a total of 12 honorees. Some of the big names to be inducted are Dwayne Wade, Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, and legendary Amherst College coach David Hixon.

There will also be a special team induction for the entire 1976 US Women’s Olympic team. The ceremony will start at 8:00 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.

According to the spokesperson for Springfield Police, Ryan Walsh, Boland Way will be closed Saturday from 4: 30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Enshrinement.

The festivities kicked off on Friday with a Celebration and the Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun.